Facebook User Observes How Easy it Was for the Government to Take Complete Control Overnight Simply by Scaring Everyone with a Feeble Virus

Need to Know

Krista Moen Moyer wrote on Facebook:

“And just like that, the government controls all sporting events, concerts, jobs, colleges, medical facilities, whether or not you can leave your house, controls depleted resources such as toilet paper and food, controls all travel…. And you guys wonder why they develop and use viruses to scare the public. They now control you and everything about your life. See how easy it was? Mass panic, hysteria, complete control of, literally the world. Over a virus. One that has an extremely high survival rate. All freedom has been limited overnight. See how easy that was?”

