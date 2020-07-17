Facebook’s Zuckerberg Paid For CA Gov. Newsom’s “WEAR A MASK” Propaganda Campain

Not too surprising, given Facebook’s Communist-style insane censorship of all positions which don’t match the establishment line on COVID19 hysteria and face masks.

Excerpt from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s official face mask page:

SACRAMENTO — As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the state and in advance of the Fourth of July weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the “Wear A Mask” public awareness campaign encouraging Californians to use face coverings – one of the best ways people can protect themselves and others from the virus. The campaign is taking an aggressive approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19, which will save lives and allow the state to reopen the economy. The campaign, which will continue until at least the end of the year, will kick off in English and Spanish and then expand into other languages later this month.

“We all have a responsibility to slow the spread. It is imperative – and required – that Californians protect each other by wearing masks and practicing physical distancing when in public so we can fully reopen our economy,” said Governor Newsom. “We all need to stand up, be leaders, show we care and get this done.”

“The “Wear a Mask” campaign received seed funding in partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, The Skoll Foundation, Rick Caruso, Tom Steyer, the CDC Foundation, and Sierra Health Foundation. It’s a continuation of the “Your Actions Save Lives” campaign that has promoted critical public health messaging throughout the pandemic, raising more than $10.75 million in cash and $27 million in in-kind partnerships with multimedia organizations and members of the Governor’s Task Force on Business and Jobs recovery. Additional cash contributions and partnerships will be announced in the coming weeks.”

https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/07/02/governor-newsom-launches-wear-a-mask-public-awareness-campaign-in-response-to-surge-in-covid-19-cases/

Here are two of Gavin’s very silly videos which Zuckerberg’s foundation supposedly helped to pay for. Not surprisingly, the option to post comments is turned off on all of Gavin’s videos. Why do you think that is?

The caption on this one reads “People can die. Like your grandpa. Wear a mask.”

Here’s another one:

Wikipedia notes “The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is a limited liability company (LLC) established and owned by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan with an investment of “up to $1 billion in Facebook shares in each of the next three years”. Its creation was announced on December 1, 2015, for the birth of their daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg.”

Wiki adds “Priscilla Chan (born February 24, 1985) is an American pediatrician and philanthropist. She is a graduate of Harvard University and received her medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).”

Their site chanzuckerberg.com states that they work on “Supporting the science and technology to make it possible to cure, prevent, or manage all diseases by the end of this century.”

In this clip at minute 42 while discussing COVID19 with his wife, a studdering and stammering Zuckerberg justifies his censorship and gibbers “Even in the American tradition… It’s not tolerated to have speech that would imminently put people in physical danger.” He notes that they have 30,000 people who monitor ‘health information.’

Here is their page on COVID: https://chanzuckerberg.com/covid-19/

On March 30, 2020, Gavin, Mark & his wife discussed COVID for 30 minutes. I haven’t watched this yet.

