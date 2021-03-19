FACT: Bill Gates Finances, Influences Nearly Every Major Institution Driving the ‘Global Pandemic’ Narrative

21st Century Wire

At what point is a coincidence no longer just a coincidence?

Whether its with generation grant funding for London’s Imperial College (Neil Ferguson’s employer), the London School of Hygiene (Chris Whitty’s former employer), or America’s Center for Disease Control (CDC), or Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health (NIH), The Wellcome Trust, GAVI the Vaccine Alliance, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Economic Forum, and the World Health Organization – there’s one common denominator behind the scenes financing and exerting influence and control over all of these institutions which have been driving the ‘global pandemic’ narrative from day one of the crisis.

The answer: the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The notorious monopolist and his wife claim they only want to save the world from various and sundry deadly viruses, but it that really their true motivation? Does their extreme level of wealth provide for a dangerous level of power and influence over ‘global public health’ (a term now synonymous with mass vaccinations, pharmaceutical distribution, and population control)?

Since day one of the crisis, and while half the world were being forced into lockdown over a supposed ‘novel’ coronavirus, Bill Gates has been on mainstream media and YouTube non-stop, advocating for even more draconian lockdowns, business closures, school closures, mandatory masks, and demanding public compliance for an unprecedented mass vaccination campaign, as well as pushing for the adoption of new Digital ID-Vaccine Passports to restrict movement of the ‘unvaccinated’ and to track & trace the world’s population.

At this point, to say that this man is not driving a global agenda is patently ridiculous.

Watch this brief compilation: