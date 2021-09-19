Fact check: Are Biden’s vaccine mandates ‘unlawful’?

CNN

President Joe Biden’s new vaccine requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans, or almost two-thirds of the American workforce, and have spawned a predictable pushback from a handful of Republican states — making them the latest frontier in the fight between the administration and state officials over how to address the ongoing pandemic.

Though the specific rules for the vaccine mandate have yet to be written, several Republican state officials have already said they intend to challenge them. Arizona’s attorney general announced Tuesday that the state is suing Biden and other administration officials on the grounds that the vaccine mandates are “unconstitutional.” South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem claimed the mandates are a “gross example of federal intrusion” and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called part of Biden’s plan a “blatantly unlawful overreach.”

As part of his plan to increase vaccinations, Biden last week directed the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate that their workers are either vaccinated or tested for Covid-19 once a week.

Major business lobbies like the US Chamber of Commerce have been largely supportive of the proposed vaccine mandate. The AFL-CIO and a number of major labor unions have also come out in favor of the mandate, though there has been opposition from several law enforcement unions, some of whom have questions about how Biden intends to implement his plan.

Biden’s plan relies on the Department of Labor’s ability to issue “an emergency temporary standard” to protect workers from new hazards, as long as “employees are exposed to grave danger” and the standard “is necessary to protect” them from that danger. This power stems from the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.