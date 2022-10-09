FACT CHECK: ‘The Times’ says “Antivaxers are a menace who must be defeated” among other FALSE claims but the truth is the Triple Vaccinated account for 94% of Covid-19 Deaths

According to an article in The Times, ‘Antivaxers [sic] are a global menace who must be defeated’.

The author of the article, Ara Darzi, who is a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, writes:

‘The latest stage in the battle against Covid-19 has begun. Across the UK people aged over 50 are being called for vaccination with a booster this autumn to protect them against a likely new wave of infection this winter. But how many will accept it?

Darzi, who also just happens to be the director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College, London then goes on to claim the following –

The growing anti-vaccine movement is a threat to public health here (UK) and across the Globe.

Over 3.7 million people in Britain (6.4 per cent) are yet to have a single dose of the Covid vaccine.

The risk of death is 14 times higher in the unvaccinated and without full coverage the danger to the wider population is increased.

Thousands of deaths have been linked to vaccine refusal. Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 37,961 unvaccinated people in the UK died with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificates between January 2021 and March 2022.

The article, which is of course behind a paywall, can be read in full here.

But each and every one of the claims made by Ara Darzi in the article is an outright lie.

Darzi is technically correct in saying ‘over 3.7 million people in Britain (6.4 per cent) are yet to have a single dose of the Covid vaccine’. But only because he uses the word over. He’s only approximately 15.2 million short of the actual number of people who are yet to have a single dose.

According to the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) own figures, 63.4 million people were eligible for vaccination in England alone as of July 3rd 2022.

And according to the same figures, 44.48 million people had a single dose, 41.8 million people had two doses, and 32.9 million people had three doses as of July 3rd 2022.

Therefore, approximately 18.9 million people have refused the Covid-19 vaccine in England alone and remain completely unvaccinated. So just ever so slightly more than the 3.7 million people in the whole of Britain that Darzi, the director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College, London claims.

Darzi claims that the risk of death is 14 times higher in the unvaccinated without supplying any evidence to back it up. We’re going to assume he’s plucked the number out of thin air because it certainly isn’t the case when it comes to Covid-19 deaths, and it isn’t the case when it comes to all-cause deaths either.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, using the figures contained in table 2 of the recently published dataset collated by the UK Government agency, the Office for National Statistics –

The above figures reveal that for months on end, mortality rates per 100,000 have been the lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group.

A more detailed analysis of the figures broken down by age group can be read here.

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

So as you can see, the risk of death is definitely not 14 times higher in the unvaccinated, but just in case Darzi meant to actually only refer to Covid-19 deaths, let’s prove once and for all that the member of the House of Lords and the director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College, London is nothing more than a charlatan and a liar.

The rebuttal to Darzi’s claim the risk of death is 14x higher among the unvaccinated also covers the next questionable claim he made that ‘thousands of deaths have been linked to vaccine refusal. Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 37,961 unvaccinated people in the UK died with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificates between January 2021 and March 2022.’

The following graph shows Covid-19 deaths in the UK from early 2020 to the present day –

Can you see the tip of that huge second peak of alleged Covid-19 deaths? It ends on around the 18th of January 2021. So Darzi has been very deceitful to unsuspecting and unquestioning readers here because he’s included a huge amount of deaths in his 37,961 figure that occurred among the unvaccinated when 99% of people aged 12 and over in the UK were unvaccinated.

If we actually count the deaths from 1st March 2021, when 1.3% of the UK population aged 12 and over were considered fully vaccinated…

To 31st May 2022, a period of 15 months, when 82.3% of the UK population aged 12 and over were considered fully vaccinated…

We actually find there have only been 6,235 deaths among the unvaccinated.

This compares to 27,726 deaths among the vaccinated.

And what we also find is that each dose administered seems to induce more Covid-19 deaths.

Here’s what happened in terms of Covid-19 deaths in the five months from March 1st 2021 according to data extracted from table 1 of the latest ONS ‘Deaths by vaccination status‘ dataset –

The public was told that they needed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for it to be fully effective. But despite only a tiny percentage of people being two-dose vaccinated by the 1st of March, Covid-19 deaths began to fall significantly by the month.

However, as you can see from the above chart, it was the vaccinated who accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths each month. In all, there were 5,629 Covid-19 deaths. The vaccinated accounted for 63% of those deaths, 66% of which were among the one-dose vaccinated.

But things actually began to get worse for the double vaccinated in June, and unfortunately, by July 2021, Covid-19 deaths were on the rise again.

As you can see from the above, people given a third dose began to account for a large chunk of the people dying of Covid-19 from the very first moment it was administered.

It was however the double vaccinated who accounted for the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths among the vaccinated between 1st August and 31st December 2021. 83% to be exact. And the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 79% of the 13,309 alleged Covid-19 deaths between the 1st of August and the 31st of December 2021.

This means the overall number of Covid-19 deaths increased by 136% over this period compared to the previous five months.

But here’s what happened in terms of Covid-19 deaths in the following five months according to data extracted from table 1 of the latest ONS ‘Deaths by vaccination status‘ dataset –

By the end of May 2022, England had suffered 15,113 Covid-19 deaths, and the vaccinated accounted for a shocking 13,666 of them. The majority of them among the triple vaccinated every single month.

This means that overall the vaccinated population accounted for 90% of Covid-19 deaths during this period. 82% of which were among the triple vaccinated despite just 50% of the population having had three or more doses.

What is most concerning in this period though is the massive decline in deaths among the unvaccinated compared to the increase in deaths each month among the vaccinated.

In January the vaccinated accounted for 85% of Covid-19 deaths, 67% of which were among the triple jabbed.

In February the vaccinated accounted for 90% of Covid-19 deaths, 74% of which were among the triple jabbed.

In March the vaccinated accounted for 93% of Covid-19 deaths, 82%% of which were among the triple jabbed.

In April the vaccinated accounted for 94%% of Covid-19 deaths, 91% of which were among the triple jabbed.

Finally, in May, a month where we would expect seasonal illness to decline, as proven by the figures, the vaccinated still accounted for 94% of Covid-19 deaths, 85% of which were among the triple jabbed.

Do these figures scream that the unvaccinated are 14x more likely to die, as Ara Darzi, the director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College, London claims?

They most certainly do not.

Ara Darzi has proven himself to be a charlatan, a liar, and a propaganda-promoting disgrace.

And for the record Mr Darzi, it’s Anti-Vaxxers; not Antivaxers. But with the amount of garbage spouted within your hate-inciting article, ‘Antivaxers [sic] are a global menace who must be defeated’, we should have known it was beyond you to even spell the headline correctly.

Charts and graphs are here: https://expose-news.com/2022/10/08/fact-check-antivaxxers-disgrace-must-be-defeated/