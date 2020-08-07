2 thoughts on “Fall Cabal too – Part 19

    1. Yeah I heard that in there too

      My point was the kids
      This country has over 800,000 missing children a year

      Why are we not hearing about THAT crisis ?

      My daughter posted a page on her FB about the missing kids
      Yup FB took it down

      She knows of many others that did the same , with same outcome

      Why is FB hiding all these missing kids? Why would they not want us to know
      Why wouldn’t they support this movement?

      I think we all know why

