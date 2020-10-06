Family Court Judge Shows up with Police and Searches My Client’s House

Mar 10, 2020
BREAKING: THE STATE JUST CHARGED THE JUDGE: https://thecivilrightslawyer.com/2020… – )
(UPDATE – part 2:
NEW BIZARRE WV SEARCH VIDEO: This is definitely one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen so far. A Raleigh County, West Virginia Family Court Judge – Judge Louise Goldston – showed up at my client’s house (who happens to be a federal law enforcement officer) and searches his home for DVDs and photos which were supposed to go to the guy’s ex-wife in his 2018 divorce. The judge brings deputies from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department in the house, along with the ex-wife and her lawyer. He asks for a search warrant and is told that she doesn’t need one, because she’s conducting a hearing inside the guy’s house. I’ll repeat that. She claims she’s holding a Family Court proceeding inside the guy’s house, without his consent….. When he tries to record the search, he’s threatened with arrest, and forced to hand over his phone to the deputy. Truly bizarre. Never seen this before. Can a Family Court judge suspend the Fourth Amendment at will?