Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work.
Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Visit https://t.co/Yz9vi7AYYD for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most. pic.twitter.com/d08P2VjlcU
— Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 21, 2021
Posted: September 23, 2021
5 thoughts on “Family Guy shills for the “vax””
Oh, you mean from the same cartoon where those two characters screw each other? Yeah, I definitely want medical advice from them.
Yes, the one with the gay British baby. Who knew he’d tow the line for more joo shenanigans?! /s
Wow……and to think I praised Family Guy.
Seth Mcfarlane just officially destroyed his own show and career like Schwarzenegger. The dumbass probably doesn’t even realize that it’s not even a vaccine.
Apparently folks got nothing meaningful to do except watching crap from the stupid box.
What zombie apocalypse, Mitch?
🙂