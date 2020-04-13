Family Horrified After Cop Trespasses, Walks Up to Chained Dog, Kills It on Easter

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Lonoke, AR — As our readers know, police officers killing dogs in the Land of the Free is such a common occurrence that it has its own terminology: puppycide. Despite postal workers, delivery drivers and pizza personnel coming into contact with dogs on a much more regular basis, it’s the police who are in the news because they can kill them with impunity. As the following story illustrates, even chained up dogs on private property are not safe from cops on a mission to kill them.

Dustin Evans, his fiancé Kathrain Lynn, and her children discovered on Easter morning that their beloved dog had been shot and killed while it was chained to a tree in their yard. According to the family, a deputy with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s office was the assailant.

“How do you explain to your kids that their dog was killed on easter because a dumbass f*cking police thought he was above the law and came in my yard after being told time and time again that the dog will bite if nobody is home,” Lynn wrote in a heated Facebook post.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Evans held no punches when calling out Deputy Humes for allegedly killing his dog.

This is the piece of sh*t that decided that it was okay to go into my yard killing my dog that was on a running cable with out a warrant or probable cause. Nobody was home. This officer deserves everything he has coming to him please share and make this asshole famous. This happened in lonoke county

According to Lynn they have gotten calls about their dog before — when he was off of his leash. She said that the deputies who have previously responded to the unleashed dog were able to deal with the situation without shooting their dog. But this time, when their dog was on a leash, the cop killed it.

Lynn said that a neighbor called police and asked them for Lynn or Evans phone number because she wanted them to put their dog inside. Instead of simply telling the family this, the deputy allegdly went onto private property and killed the leashed dog.

Lynn explained on Facebook:

Everytime the police have been on our road they always go to the persons house that called them first. The lady that called them where calling to see if she could get our number or if they would call us and ask if she could take him inside out the rain and they took if upon them selves to go over there and go in our yard with nobody home and try to walk up to him and shoot him because he was an aggressive dog… Even if he did try to bite he was protecting his home that’s his job and he was on a chain. To top it all off they called me after they shot him instead of calling and saying hey your nabor (sic) wants to know if she can take him inside

In less than 24 hours, Evans post has been shared over 11,000 times, illustrating how much this topic resonates with so many different people.

The Free Thought Project reached out to the Lonoke Count Sheriff’s Office and asked why the deputy was on the family’s property and why he shot a dog on a chain. However, as of the publishing of this article, we have yet to hear back.

One Facebook user wrote that the family should file a lawsuit:

He was on his runner minding his own business and this shady cop just walks up to him ajd shoots him! That’s animal cruelty I would understand if the dog was loose and running the streets trying to bite someone but it was on a runner, and in its own yard protecting your home… File a law suit

“I am,” Lynn responded. Now, it will be the taxpayers who are held liable for a cop who allegedly shot a dog who was chained to a tree.

Below is the heartbreaking Facebook post.

Free Thought Project