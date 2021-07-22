Family loses everything to growing Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon





Jul 21, 2021

Charred remnants of family heirlooms and appliances littered the front lawn of Tim and Dee McCarley’s destroyed home. The McCarleys and Dee’s son, David Martin, climbed into two pickup trucks Tuesday evening and began cruising around their property near Bly, Ore.

One of the trucks was outfitted with a generator, water tank and a hose. Hunting for hot spots has become the family’s daily ritual. They come armed with their own equipment.

“This is what we do,” said Tim McCarley, as he sprayed down the steaming pile of dirt and embers.

“We’ve put out 30 or 40 already.”