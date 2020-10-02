Famous actor Rick Moranis sucker punched in head, admitted into hospital

The Post Millennial – by Joe Vaughan

Rick Moranis, star of “Spaceballs,” “SCTV,” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” was assaulted by an unknown assailant while walking near New York City’s Central Park, News 4 reports.

https://twitter.com/NYPDnews/status/1311999566238023680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1311999566238023680%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthepostmillennial.com%2Ffamous-actor-rick-moranis-sucker-punched-in-head-yesterday-taken-to-hospital

Video shows the 67-year-old actor being punched while walking down a sidewalk around 7:30am on Thursday.

According to the New York Police Department, Moranis went to the hospital on his own accord then reported the attack to police at the 20th Precinct.

The suspect was seen walking away with an “I Love New York” hoodie on. The NYPD called the assault “random” and “unprovoked.”

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to phone Crime Stoppers at 1-900-577-8477.

The Post Millennial