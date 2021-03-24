Famous Polish Film Producer Creates Documentary Exposing the Sale of Babies for Sex and Organ Harvesting – If You can Handle it

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE AND EMBEDDED VIDEO IS NOT FOR EVERYONE. IT CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL ABOUT RAPING AND KILLING BABIES AND YOUNG CHILDREN. YOU COULD SUFFER SEVERE EMOTIONAL TRAUMA IF YOU ARE NOT FAMILIAR WITH THIS TOPIC AND YOU PROCEED.

We are currently seeing an unprecedented number of children streaming across the U.S. border from other countries without their parents.

This is the lucrative child trafficking business, and while news sources, both corporate and alternative news, are reporting the crisis at the border, few are explaining why this is happening, or what is going to happen to these children.

If you truly want to know what the fate is for many of these children, then proceed to read about a new documentary just released by Polish film producer Patryk Vega, called “Eyes of the Devil.”

The Polish version on YouTube has now been viewed by about 6 million people, and the English version, with English sub-titles and English voice-overs, has just been released.

But I cannot give strong enough warnings about what you will see, and how that could affect your emotional health.

I have covered the child trafficking subject for over 6 years now, and have dealt with many dozens of victims during this time while learning about the most depraved condition of the human race.

When I first started MedicalKidnap.com back in 2014 along with two other people, I seldom got a good night’s sleep, and was very sick for 6 months, so horrible were the stories we were discovering and reporting on.

But nothing prepared me for what I saw and heard when I watched Patryk Vega’s new documentary, “Eyes of the Devil.” I had to stop the video many times and walk away, weeping.

If you are new to this topic, this is NOT the place to start. You could seriously suffer traumatic emotional and mental harm from watching this, and under no circumstances should children watch any of this.

Start by reading this article, and watch the videos by former FBI Director Ted Gunderson and Linda Weigand.

If Linda Weigand’s story about how her children were involved in the Satanic ritual abuse pedophile network bothers you, as it well should, then please understand that this video is at least 100x worse.

So why am I publishing it? Because it is time for people to WAKE UP! This is happening all across the U.S., in your city, in your county.

Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, “But we knew nothing about this,” does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who guards your life know it? Will he not repay each person according to what he has done? (Proverbs 24:11-12)

Patryk Vega is a Polish director, screenwriter, writer and film producer. He is reportedly a box-office record holder in Poland with a total audience of 14 million people.

The Eyes of the Devil documentary starts with Patryk explaining that someone from the criminal underworld tipped him off about a pregnant woman in Poland who was trying to sell her baby.

A child trafficking agent was in the process of brokering a deal for her that would allegedly bring in a large sum of money if she carried her baby to term and then allowed a child trafficker to sign the birth certificate as the father, so that the baby could never be traced or reported as “missing.”

This would typically happen outside of Poland, usually in Germany where pedophile child brothels exist for pedophiles. Although it is revealed later in the film that there is one such pedophile brothel in Poland also, mostly populated with young children smuggled in from the Ukraine to erase their identity.

But COVID shut everything down, and she was not able to leave Poland, allowing Patryk to get involved.

He states at the beginning of the documentary, that his goal is to save the baby, and in the process create a documentary about the child trafficking business. The documentary films his conversations with the mother selling her baby, the agent handler, and the child trafficker, a Polish man who apparently worked out of Germany.

The voices and faces are altered. But these conversations reveal for the first time in public, at least for me, just how these businesses operate, and how utterly evil they are, referring to these children as “merchandise.”

Patryk is very clearly a man of faith (he begins the film by quoting Matthew 18:6), and throughout the film he explains his personal encounters with the devil.

I have no problem giving a spoiler alert to such a dark film, because in the end he does save the baby, and he states:

A man has no chance to win with the devil, because the devil is a million times more intelligent than we are. What we deal with is horrible, manipulative, merciless power. But when a man is close to God, then the devil doesn’t stand a chance. And it roars angrily like a lion, because it knows that it has already lost. Unable to get to me, the devil attacked the child trafficker.

The child trafficker, apparently realizing he made a huge mistake in ever consenting to be interviewed and filmed by Patryk, apparently commits suicide rather than be exposed publicly as a pedophile child trafficker.

As you will learn from this film, should you choose to watch it, is that the buying and selling of children and their body parts is one of the most lucrative businesses in the world, catering to the rich and famous.

This film specifically deals with the child trafficking business of children from Poland, and also the Ukraine. While some of these children do end up in the U.S., especially now since the border is open under the Biden administration, most of them go to Europe.

But this type of business operates the same in the U.S., although most of the children coming across the border are from Mexico and other Latin American countries. The U.S. has been documented as the #1 destination for these sexually trafficked children, because the demand is so great in the U.S. See:

This is why so many children are now streaming across the border into the U.S. without their parents, and this film will explain how evil this business is much better than anything I can write on the topic.

The number of people involved in this large business is truly staggering. Even if individuals are not the ones who actually abuse these children sexually, or murder them, many are involved and tied to the business in one way or another.

From the private business sector to the political realm all the way to the White House and the Supreme Court, millions of people in the U.S. are involved one way or another in the child trafficking business, which includes the U.S. Foster care system where much of this begins.

Here is the YouTube English version. If it disappears, let us know.

WARNING VERY GRAPHIC! Very explicit filthy sexual language, violent acts/murder, bad language (F-word used throughout.) Pray for protection for your own emotional and mental health prior to watching.

