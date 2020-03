Farm Markets Closed in Virus Craze: No Clean Food! Farmers in Tears





Farmers Markets are being shuttered under the guise of COVIDー19, cutting off consumers from local, clean, nutritive foodーwhen they most need it for their health!ーand producers from their marketーwhen they most need the income! We CANNOT rely on BigAg/box stores to feed us — it is up to YOU to form alliances NOW! What ideas do you have to bridge the gap and reconnect these markets? Prepare for the food shortages ahead flowing from supply chain disruptions.