Apr 10, 2020
President Trump said he wants to speed up help to the nation’s farmers. Dairy farmers in Pennsylvania are pouring milk down the drain because of a lack of demand from closed restaurants and schools. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
One thought on “Farmers devastated by coronavirus pandemic”
