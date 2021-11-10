November 9, 2021
Farmers’ land across the midwest is being confiscated to make way for construction of a massive, 1300-mi long Carbon Capture & Sequestration Pipeline. Town halls in hundreds of counties are full of angry farmers, as county officials announce, “There’s not much we can do.” As the world enters a food crisis, plowing under tens of thousands of acres of the best soil in America is complete madness…or is it a flawlessly calculated attack? Christian breaks it down in this critical Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
One thought on “Farmers’ Land Confiscated for ‘Carbon Pipeline’ through Corn Belt”
I sent this to a friend saying, “If you can’t take any bad news today, don’t watch this.” Geez!! It plays like an evil Sci-fi film where we all starve to death. Christian pins this on “the Biden Administration” but it’s gotta be comin’ from the top, the global commie top. Too big an agenda for Joe and The Squad.
Just one more sounding of the alarm: NATION IN PERIL!!! And Christian is saying: “You cannot obey your way out of tyranny. It’s time to stand up.” While he’s “standing up,” is there anything in his hand?
