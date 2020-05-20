Farragut, TN Passes Resolution to Stop 5G Installation Until FCC Limits Ensure Safety

People worldwide – including elected officials – are opposed to 5G being installed in their communities because of risks to biological health, cybersecurity (see 1, 2, 3), environmental health (see 1, 2, 3, 4), privacy (see 1, 2), safety, and more. Many cities and countries have taken action including banning it, filing lawsuits, issuing moratoriums, passing ordinances and resolutions, etc. (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6). This now includes Farragut, TN.

From Environmental Health Trust:

The Farragut Tennessee Resolution on 5G

Farragut Tennessee has approved a resolution calling on state and federal governments to halt 5G until health risks are evaluated by “sound science.” The resolution details how FCC limits are outdated and considered inadequate to protect human health by many scientists. (EHT maintains research on 5G , 4G and wireless radiation HERE.)

“The measure asks governments to halt 5G infrastructure until the FCC conducts an independent study into any possible health risks posed by the technology.”- WBIR Farragut leaders call on state, federal governments for halt to 5G towers

Excerpts from the 5G Resolution

WHEREAS, as the result of the concerns of numerous local governmental entities from around the country and their citizens that the FCC has failed to study and reevaluate the health effects of its current standards in light of the inherent changes characterized by the 5G technology, litigation is pending against the FCC that seeks to stop the rapid deployment of the 5G infrastructure until the FCC has completed its study of the health effects of the deployment of 5G technology and, if necessary, has updated its regulations accordingly.

NOW THEREFORE, by the adoption of this Resolution the Board of Mayor and Alderman of the Town of Farragut, Tennessee petitions and encourages the governments of the United States of America and the State of Tennessee to take actions within their power to halt the deployment of the 5G wireless facilities within the rights-of-way of our local communities belonging to the public until such time as the only agency with the authority to do so, the FCC, reevaluates by an independent study the adequacy of its radio frequency emissions standards and concludes on the basis of sound science that those standards, or standards adopted as a result of said further study, are adequate to ensure that the health of the public at large will not be adversely affected by long-term exposure to radio frequency emissions from the placement and operation of 5G wireless facilities throughout our communities

See a PDF of the Farragut Tennessee 5G Resolution

Farragut Tennessee is one of several US cities taking action on the issue of 5G

Hallandale Beach Florida and Greendale Wisconsin have also passed 5G resolutions.

In April 2020 Sandy Springs Orders Stop Work Order for 5G Poles. “Upon hearing that subcontractors were approaching homeowners during this time of a national pandemic crisis, the city has issued a Stop Work Order on all installation in [residential] neighborhoods until the end of [the] pandemic crisis,” city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said. The installation of poles had already been controversial, with the city and residents critiquing them, but the city has failed to be able to block the installation locally due to state law.”

More details at Sandy Springs orders installation of Verizon 5G poles to halt indefinitely, citing pandemic

In March 2020, Keene New Hampshire halted 5G. “The council unanimously approved a separate motion, instructing staff to proceed with drafting an ordinance that would create location and design standards for small wireless facilities installed in public rights-of-way. Also known as small cells, these facilities can be used to roll out 5G, the next generation of mobile networks that boasts faster download and upload speeds, as well as previous generations.”

More details at “New Hampshire City Council of Keene approves temporary 5G ban”

March 2020: Santa Barbara California Paused 5G. “Facing a gathering storm of opposition from anti-radiation activists worried about the health effects of the new 5G cellular technology, the Santa Barbara City Council voted to delay authorizing a licensing agreement with Verizon that would have allowed the cell phone service giant to install up to 60 new 5G cell phone antennas on light fixtures downtown.”

Read more at “Council Hits ‘Big Fat Pause Button’ on 5G Antennas” Santa Barbara City Council Reverses Course, Delays Vote on Verizon Licensing Agreement

Actions by US Cities to Restrict “Small Cells” and/or 5G with ordinances include:

Los Altos California: installation of small cells on public utility easements in residential neighborhoods is prohibited.

Petaluma, California, no Small Cell shall be within 500 feet of any residence.

Fairfax and Mill Valley California, small cells prohibited in residential zones

San Diego County, no small cells located within 1,000 feet of schools, child care centers, hospitals, or churches.

Mason, Ohio, No small cells in residential areas or within 100 feet of residential property

Burlington, Massachusetts, annual recertification fees for small cells.

Baton Rouge, Small cell deployment halted.

See a full compilation of the US Cities issuing ordinances to slow the densification of 4/5G Antennas at this link – USA Cities on 5G Small Cells Action.

Since 2018, there have been reports of people and animals becoming sick after 5G was turned on (see 1. 2, 3, 4). Thanks to these organizations for providing updated resources for Americans fighting 5G deployment:

The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) is supposed to protect Americans by regulating the telecom history. Despite opposition and warnings, they are using the pandemic as an excuse to speed up 5G installation (see 1, 2, 3. 4, 5, 6). This includes launching tens of thousands of satellites with millions of antennas to blast 5G and WiFi at us from space (see 1, 2, 3). Lawsuits have been filed against them for NOT protecting Americans from unsafe levels of radiation (see 1, 2) and 5G (see 1, 2, 3).



