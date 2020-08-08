Posted: August 8, 2020 Categories: Videos Father beats migrant pedophile for trying to snatch his 11 year old daughter. Proud Boys: America First on August 6th, 2020. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Father beats migrant pedophile for trying to snatch his 11 year old daughter.”
Yeah fkn right call the police, these scum are protected by ur police and Gov stupid fks, the father will be arrested for assault and end up paying this scum.
You take the fkr for a long ride and bury his ass for even daring to touch any of your family let alone ur kids.
You bury enough of these maggots and they ain’t gonna want to be immigrants in your town.
And that is the directive!! Thank you, Norm. All so true. And it still was good to see him get a few punches.
🙂
.