Father Faces Arrest and Jail Time For Trying To Stop Doctors From Transitioning His Middle School Daughter To A Boy

100% Fed Up – by Patty McMurray

Rob Hoogland, a resident of Surrey, British Columbia, is the brave father of a young teenage girl who has been essentially stolen from him by the medical community and by the Canadian courts. Rob, whose daughter decided in 7th grade that she wanted to be a boy, believed that at 14-years-old, she was too young to make the decision to medically transition to a male. The doctors, school officials, and now the Supreme Court have decided that her father does not have the authority to make that decision, and furthermore, he is to always refer to his daughter by “his” proper pronouns or he will face legal action.

The Rair Foundation explains – Hoogland noticed changes in his daughter around sixth grade when she started to act more like a tomboy. She was hanging out more and more with boys around the same age and was getting into a little trouble. Hoogland sent her to a school counselor in hopes that some of that behavior would be remedied.

According to Hoogland’s original court application (which has since been pulled from the internet), his daughter began to identify as male after having seen the pro-transgender video “Handsome and Majestic” while at school.

Hoogland’s daughter expressed to her father that she would be appearing in the yearbook for seventh grade under the name of a male, and not her own name. Hoogland was angered that the school would go along with the delusion and expressed his concerns at the time. To his shock, it was later revealed in a court affidavit that the school counselor had arranged the change be made in the yearbook and in numerous meetings with the child. It was the school that began to pressure her to transition into a male. The child’s parents were not made aware of the changes per British Columbia’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) policy. The school further accommodated the child by referring to her by this new male name and allowing the child to now use the bathroom designated for males.

“They’re not thinking ahead, they’re making decisions based on feelings, that’s what children do. They don’t make decisions based on playing the tape forward and thinking down the road. Kids aren’t thinking at that age about having families or having children,” Hoogland stated.

Hoogland’s ex-wife told him she had been looking into finding professional counseling for their daughter and that she would soon be seeing Dr. Wallace Wong who deals in gender dysphoria. It wasn’t until much later that the father found out Wong had been recommended by the school directly, and not found through the mother’s research. The daughter was to be treated for depression, but instead, Wong began pushing his cross-sex ideology onto her instead.

Dr. Wong is the author of “When Kathy is Keith.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Hoogland is set to be arrested for violating the terms of the court which prohibit him from speaking out about the ghoulish behavior of the doctors, school counselors, and the justice system in Canada that has stripped him of his parental rights.

Here is his incredible story:

Mass Resistance interviewed Mr. Hoogland this week. Here is a transcript from their interview: