Father of Child with Myocarditis Records Pharmacist Admit Parents’ Aren’t Warned About Side Effects





HealthImpactNews

August 6th, 2022.

A recording of a phone call between an irate father and a pharmacist who injected his 7-year-old son with a COVID-19 vaccine after his wife brought him to the pharmacy behind his back, and is now allegedly in the hospital due to myocarditis, has been circulating in the alternative media today.

The father and his family apparently live in New Zealand, while his work originates in New York, and what is remarkable about the call is that the father asks the pharmacist if parents are warned about the risks to myocarditis and heart disease before giving the COVID-19 shots to children, and the pharmacist replies:

“We might scare the parents, and they don’t want to get their child vaccinated.”