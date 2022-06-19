Father’s Day

Gotta say, HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!! to all my Trencher Brothers. And if you didn’t father a child, you certainly fathered some good deeds and some innovative ideas.

Dictionary: Father as verb:

>> be the father of

>> treat with protective care

>> be the source or originator of a written work, an idea, or action

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.”

— Jim Valvano

“The inner fire is the most important thing mankind possesses.”

— E. Sodergran

“There is nothing with which every man is so afraid as getting to know how enormously much he is capable of doing and becoming.”

— Søren Kierkegaard

Thank you for helping to FATHER in the uprising for our Bill of Rights . No greater work is before us.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!