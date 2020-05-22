Fauci And Birx: Lock Them Up!

Chuck Baldwin

Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx should be tried as criminal conspirators who willfully collaborated in a mass deception that shutdown the U.S. economy, stole over 35 million jobs from the American people, deceived physicians and the entire medical industry into lying about the true threat (or lack thereof) of corona and ultimately took (and are still taking) the lives of countless thousands of innocent Americans.

These deaths are directly due to the denial of medical care for non-corona illnesses (including cancer and heart disease) and the fear imposed on people—both physicians and patients—which resulted in doctors taking extended vacations for fear of contracting corona from their patients and fearful patients refusing to go to hospitals and doctors’ offices. Not to mention, the escalating numbers of deaths from suicide resulting from the devastation of this medically imposed tyranny. Every job is “essential” when you rely on it for your living.

We now know that Fauci and Birx used a scam pandemic model from the Imperial College in London authored by recently disgraced Professor Neil Ferguson to persuade President Trump to lock down the entire U.S. economy and begin an avalanche of State shutdowns of businesses, schools, churches, etc., all across America.

The Imperial College Model has now been exposed as “completely unusable for scientific purposes.” In other words, it was a total sham.

