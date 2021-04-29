Fauci combats “wildly false conspiracy theories”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services interviewed Fauci on April 27, 2021 on their podcast. The show is 38 minutes. HHS is paying to promote the interview on Facebook.

If you click the link, most of the comments on the page are from people who got the jab and had horrible reactions with no help or results. It’s great that Fauci sees the need to personally attempt to combat what’s referred to as “wildly false conspiracy theories.” 😅🤭👊🏻

“Vaccine Facts vs. Fiction (feat. Dr. Anthony Fauci)

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-covid-19-immunity-in-our-80193318/episode/vaccine-facts-vs-fiction-feat-dr-81721986/

April 27, 2021 • 38 min

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, confusion and misinformation surfaced online about the virus and the vaccines, leaving the American people unsure of what to trust. In this episode, we hear from two sisters who were influenced by a viral video that promoted wildly false conspiracy theories which made them second guess the vaccines. Then, host Robin Roberts chats with Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). At the intersection of what feels good to believe and what’s actually true, we’ll uncover the science that is ultimately leading to people getting vaccinated.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4131690883527873&id=573990992631231

But here’s the official link to a federal court case where the U.S. government admits that Vaccines can and do cause autism. The government admitted this when it compensated a family whose healthy child developed autism after vaccination. Are you gonna call this a “wildly false conspiracy theory” too? 🙄😒🤦🏼‍♂️ https://www.uscfc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/opinions/CAMPBELL-SMITH.POLING012811.pdf

Also: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/vaccines-and-autism-is-the-science-really-settled/

‘Vaccine Secrets’: What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids

“Vaccine Secrets,” an animated video created by parents of vaccine-injured children, fact checks the many statements used to convince parents that vaccines are safe and effective.

