Posted: October 14, 2021 Categories: Videos Fauci Explains How To Seize Control With Vaccines Tim Truth October 13th, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “Fauci Explains How To Seize Control With Vaccines”
Wow, could anything be more chilling than his last sentence?!! Rubbing it right in our face. I think I counted 8 times that he uses the word “control” here. Sounds like a fixation. Makes me wanna fixate on how to control tyranny. Oh yeah, that’s right, Article The Second.
.
Is that a nose
Or did his face grow a potato?
Somebody grab a spud fork
Has anyone seen Fauci halloween masks in the stores?
LOL
Someone might get hurt wearing it!
Just grab a rat mask, and tape a spud to it.