The federal government will not mandate the use of vaccine passports for travelers or businesses post-pandemic, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told the Politico Dispatch podcast Monday
Why it matters: Passports showing proof of vaccination could speed up international travel re-openings, but the idea of requiring immunization credentials has become a point of contention, particularly among Republican officials.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banned the use of vaccine passports in his state on Friday.
What they’re saying: “I doubt that the federal government will be the main mover of a vaccine passport concept,” said Fauci.
- “They may be involved in making sure things are done fairly and equitably, but I doubt if the federal government is going to be the leading element of that.”
Fauci noted that he believes that businesses or schools could require vaccine passports to enter their buildings.
- “I’m not saying that they should or that they would, but I’m saying you could foresee how an independent entity might say, ‘well, we can’t be dealing with you unless we know you’re vaccinated,’ but it’s not going to be mandated from the federal government.”
The big picture: The E.U. unveiled its proposal for vaccine passports in March, which would allow citizens who can certify that they have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19 to cross borders without quarantine requirements.
7 thoughts on “Fauci: Federal government won’t require COVID vaccine passports”
and he’s been so truthful all this time ..RME
yes we have rope in his size too
the Fed ‘govt’ won’t have to as the corporations will do so
yup, thats what I’m seeing too
still discrimination
Someone inform the FIB that people creating their own covid shot record IDENTIFY as having received the vaccine ..
they have zero power to do this .. and we need to make that clear
Which means they will require it.
That’s why they brought it up.
Differentiating The Term Government as Opposed to Corporations is in fact, “OXYMORONIC”.
What can anyone say to these people, these psychopaths? Oh I know;
DTTNWO- did I stutter
From another article on this site:
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/fbi-promises-to-hunt-down-anyone-who-lies-about-taking-covid-vax-as-vaccine-passports-loom/284750
“As National File reported, the Biden administration is working with major corporations to develop a vaccine passport system that would require Americans to take one of the controversial vaccines and receive a vaccine passport to engage in commerce. According to establishment newspaper The Washington Post, Biden’s plan is for the vaccine passport to be pushed entirely through large corporations – essentially barring those who refuse the vaccine from engaging in commerce – without any direct federal involvement.“
And there you have it! Fauci is right. The government won’t require COVID passports but they will make damn sure that the corporations require you to have it in order to engage in shopping for goods and commerce. If this ain’t mafia style tactics (blackmail and racketeering), then I don’t know what is.
Right….until it does. Do not comply!
And anyway, the oligarchy corporations surely will even if the govt. never does. So what if Di Santis in Florida bans “vaccine passports”? I’m pretty sure Disney near Orlando will; I’m pretty sure the NFL teams/stadiums there (Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers) will; I’m pretty sure tourist attractions and camping sites will; I’m pretty sure the universities will…heck Clearwater HS where my cousin taught already requires vaccinations… And if Abbott and Costello does the same thing in Texas, I’m pretty sure Walmarts and whatever large corps in Texas will require them anyway. Do not comply and boycott these companies! Support local mom & pops, etc.