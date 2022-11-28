Fauci Knew Masking Was ‘Ineffective’ While Pushing Mask Mandates, Deposition Reveals

Slay – by Frank Bergman

Dr. Anthony Fauci knew that masking was “ineffective” while he pushed for mask mandates to be enforced in schools, businesses, and public places across America, new evidence from the top U.S. health official’s deposition has revealed.

As Slay News reported, Fauci, Democrat President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, was deposed last week in a lawsuit brought by two states’ attorneys general.

As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), who led the government’s response to the pandemic, Fauci was called to testify by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The attorneys general filed the lawsuit (Missouri v. Biden) against the Biden admin in May.

Joe Biden himself, Fauci, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and nearly a dozen federal agencies and secretaries were named in the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Fauci sat for a seven-hour deposition.

Republican AGs Schmitt and Landry have now started to reveal details of what emerged from Fauci’s testimony.

According to Schmitt, emails were produced as evidence that show Fauci was “adamant masks should be worn.”

However, the emails also show that Fauci knew that “masks were ineffective” against COVID-19.

“Another tidbit from Fauci depo: In Feb ‘20 he emailed a friend advising her masks were ineffective,” Schmitt revealed in a Twitter post.

“Confirmed again on Mar 31,” the AG noted.

“On Apr 3 he’s adamant masks should be worn even though he couldn’t cite a single study to prove it.

“Mandates followed—Lives ruined.”

“COVID tyranny is born,” Schmitt added.

The emails prove that Fauci privately conceded that masks do virtually nothing to stop Covid.

This was subsequently demonstrated by soaring rates of Covid cases in high-mask-compliance nations around the globe.

Seroprevalence data shows that nearly every American in the United States has been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, whether they wore a mask or not.

This is not the first email showing that Fauci knew that what he was telling the American public about masks was misleading at best.

A brief overview of the email “context” Fauci demands is laid out in a June 1, 2021 article by the National Pulse.

The email shows Dr. Fauci’s response to an Obama staffer about wearing masks diverges from what he told the public.

The text from Fauci’s email can be read below:

Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection. The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you. I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a [very] low risk location. Your instincts are correct, money is best spent on medical countermeasures such as diagnostics and vaccines.

Fauci later remarked on the email about maks by stating that “It is a complicated issue.”

As Slay News previously reported, the deposition also revealed that Fauci was inspired by the draconian Covid measures enforced by the Chinese Communist Party.

He admitted that he modeled America’s unprecedented economic lockdowns, masking, social distancing, and vaccine mandates on the CCP’s tyrannical measures.

