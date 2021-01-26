Fauci Over-Estimates Vaccinations by 33 MILLION – ‘I Haven’t Done the Math’

The National Pulse – by Natalie Winters

Dr. Anthony Fauci has admitted to over-estimating Joe Biden’s effort to get “100 million shots in 100 days.” In reality, Fauci admits the vaccination campaign will allegedly lead to around 67 million Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning his mathematics is off by 33 million people.

Fauci’s revision came during a January 24th interview with CBS’ Margaret Brennan, who rolled a clip where Fauci promises that the Biden team’s efforts to vaccinate America will lead to 100 million citizens with “both vaccines: primary and boost.”

“In that exchange, you seem to be promising a bit more than the president is. Can you just bottom-line it. How many people will be fully vaccinated within 100 days,” Brennan follows up.

Fauci then revises his estimate, noting “at the end of the hundred days you’re going to have some people who will have gotten both shots and some will still be on their first shots”:

Yea, so let me clarify that because there was a little bit of a misunderstanding. What we’re talking about is 100 million shots in individuals. So a shot, in other words, is when you get down to let’s say a certain part of the hundred days – at the end of the hundred days you’re going to have some people who will have gotten both shots and some will still be on their first shots. What the president is saying 100 million shots in the arms of people within 100 days.

“Reportedly, the transition team projections are that that is more like 67 million people by April, by the end of 100 days. Is that an accurate number,” Brennan adds.

Noting he hasn’t “done the math,” Fauci affirms the numbers provided by the Biden transition team:

Right. Yea. Well, I haven’t done the math myself but it sounds very much like the accurate number when you’re having people who will have gotten two doses and then some who are still on their first dose. When you add them all up and you look at shots, it’s 100 million shots in the arms of people within the first 100 days.

