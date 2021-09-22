Fauci says 3 shots needed for “full vaccination,” while the double-vaxxed will LOSE their vaccine passports

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

In order to qualify as “fully vaccinated,” fake television “doctor” Tony Fauci says that you will need to get a third Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” on top of the first two.

Even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected any further “booster” shots, Fauci says that the Biden regime should still go forward with them because people will “ultimately” need them.

“I believe, when all’s said and done, it’s going to turn out that the proper regimen, at least for an mRNA vaccine [such as Pfizer], is the two original doses, the prime followed in three-to-four weeks by a boost, but also followed several months later by a third shot,” Fauci told the mainstream media.

“So, I think that ultimately, when we look back on this, it’s going to be that the proper regimen, to have a complete and full regimen, will be a third shot boost.”

These statements by Fauci contradict the recommendation of the FDA, which found no evidence that booster shots will do anything beneficial. Fake “president” Joe Biden, on the other hand, is all for them just like Fauci is.

According to Fauci, the effectiveness of the first two jabs wanes quickly. Because of this, he says that people should get regular injections with more and more of them at routine intervals.

The process will start with older people over the age of 65 and eventually extend to younger folks. As for minors under the age of 18, Fauci is also considering that but says “we don’t know that yet” concerning whether or not children should get injected.

Fauci does, however, believe that children as young as six months old should be medically raped with the first two needles. He hopes that by this fall, children as young as five will be formally “approved” for injection, followed by children as young as six months old in the months to follow.

Fauci threatens deadlier new “variants” to come if people refuse vaccination

The federal government claims that 76 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the Chinese Virus, which is not high enough for Fauci’s liking. Fauci says he is “disappointed” in vaccine hesitancy, particularly in “red” states where people are more skeptical of mystery injections from Big Pharma.

“You know, in the United States it’s become a bit of a political issue. If you look at the map of the United States the under-vaccinated regions are very heavily red states, or Republican areas,” Fauci complained.

Fauci has also blamed the unvaccinated for being “fertile ground” for the spread of new variants such as “Delta.” He is already threatening that a new variant “worse than the Delta variant” could soon appear magically out of nowhere if not enough people agree to take his shots.

In Fauci’s view, there is still a long road ahead for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, despite the false flag already lasting nearly two years. He says he was “hoping” that enough people would be vaccinated to end the plandemic by Spring 2022, but “whether or not it happens remains to be seen.”

“It’s the Mark of the Beast,” argued one commenter at RT about Fauci Flu shots.

“It changes a person’s genome, despite what is claimed against that. Gates and GAVI have the mark system. A vaccine medical record, unique biometric identifier, UV under-the-skin tattoo, and the requirement of it to buy and sell ARE IN FACT being started.”

Another warned that if people take Fauci’s third “booster” shot, the goon will likely introduce a further shot, a fifth shot, and so on forever.

Sources for this article include:

RT.com

NaturalNews.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-22-fauci-three-shots-full-vaccination-passports.html