Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila
Dr. Fauci on Tuesday said his handling of Covid is backfiring with more deaths in 2021 than 2020 due to the 60 million people who refused to get vaccinated.
269,515 Americans “died of Covid” in the first 9 months of the pandemic in 2020 when no one was fully vaccinated.
255,369 Americans “died of Covid” in the last 9 months of the pandemic with the majority of eligible adults being fully vaccinated.
2021 is on track to be deadlier *WITH VACCINES*
Instead of admitting lockdowns, masks and vaccines do nothing to stop the spread of Covid, Fauci blamed the “Delta” variant and the unvaccinated.
“We’re dealing with Delta. We didn’t have Delta a year ago,” Fauci said. “Superimposed upon that, if we had optimally implemented a vaccine program, those numbers would have been down.”
Fauci continued lying, “We have up to 60 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated, who have not gotten vaccinated. We’ve gotta do better than that if we want to get this thing over with.”
Fauci claims the reason his handling of Covid is backfiring, with more deaths in 2021 than 2020, is due to “Delta” and "60 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated, who have not gotten vaccinated" pic.twitter.com/h2pt328LxQ
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2021
One thought on “Fauci Says His Handling of Covid is Backfiring with More Deaths in 2021 than 2020 Due to 60 Million People Who Refuse to be Vaccinated”
STFU AH
more and more people are taking yer shit and it isn’t lowering the numbers you all fcks lie about .. so get yer story straight before you lie some more you POS
This shit of we have a large percentage of stupids taking the prick, yet the numbers of sick and dying are still going up.. this is how you know its a fcking lie, there is no Covid , just your sick manipulations