Fauci says no ‘red flags’ after about 20,000 pregnant women vaccinated

Daily Mail

Dr Anthony Fauci says there have been ‘no red flags’ after tens of thousands of pregnant women have received vaccines against COVID)-19.

During a White House briefing on Wednesday, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said that expectant months have been given both Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s shots with no unexpected side effects.

‘I want to point out that since the EUA 9emergency use authorization) and under the EUA, approximately 20,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with no red flags, as we say, and this is being monitored by the CDC and the FDA,’ Fauci said.

While pregnant women were not included in the clinical trials for either vaccine approved in the U.S., some clinical trials including pregnant women are either about to start or already underway, he added.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that COVID-19 vaccines should not be used on pregnant women – and then walked back its advice and said vaccines can be administered in expectant mothers safely.

It also comes as states such as Illinois and New York expand their eligibility for shots to included pregnant women.

No vaccine trials to date have included pregnant women – and they are not expected to until after the first quarter of 2021 – meaning there is no safety data, the WHO says.

Researchers want to determine the vaccines are safe and effective in healthy, non-pregnant people before testing them in mothers-to-be and their future children.

‘With regard to children and pregnant women, as I mentioned on a prior discussion with this group, the fact remains that we will be starting clinical trials, and some have already started. We will not need to do tens of thousands of people,’ Fauci said.

‘We will need just enough measured in hundreds to thousands for safety and whether or not we induce an immune response that is equivalent to the immune response that has been proven to be protective under the trials that have now shown to be 94 percent to 95 percent effective.’

Doctors in the U.S. have opposed pregnant women being excluded from vaccine recommendations due to their high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and say the patients should decide themselves whether or not they want the shot.

In a virtual briefing last month, the WHO’s director of immunization Kate O’Brien stressed that clinical trials of the Moderna vaccine are needed on pregnant women.

‘There is no reason to think there could be a problem in pregnancy, we are just acknowledging the data is not there at the moment,’ she said.

However, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology has been staunchly against the exclusion of pregnant women from vaccination trials and guidance.

In a statement, the organization wrote that pregnant women should choose themselves whether or not they want to be vaccinated and be informed of any risks.

‘Pregnant individuals are more likely to have certain manifestations of severe illness associated with COVID-19 infection such as ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and death,’ the statement reads.

‘Further, upwards of half of pregnant individuals also fall into another high-priority category, including frontline workers and those with underlying conditions.

‘ACOG continues to urge that for pregnant individuals, the decision to vaccinate must be left to each patient in consult with their trusted clinician.’

There is currently no data on how many women became pregnant during Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine trial.

However, during the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory committee meeting on recommending whether or not approve Pfizer’s vaccine – the only other shot approved in the U.S. – researchers revealed 23 pregnancies occurred during the trial as of November 14.

