Fauci Says We May Need to Go Back to Multiple COVID Shots Each Year


Published November 27, 2022

“You have to keep up the possibility that we will get a variant that’s very different than the variants we have right now that might require a springtime or summertime boost.”

One thought on “Fauci Says We May Need to Go Back to Multiple COVID Shots Each Year

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*