Fauci Tells Americans They Should “Ask and Maybe Require” Their Holiday Guests Show Proof They Are Vaccinated

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Dr. Fauci says Americans should tell their Christmas guests to show their papers.

Fauci said only vaccinated Americans can feel comfortable and enjoy dinners and gatherings within the home this Christmas

“People should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask, and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated,” Fauci said.

The CDC has repeatedly admitted that vaccinated people still catch and spread Covid, but show your papers anyway!

Who still listens to Fauci?

VIDEO:

