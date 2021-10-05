Fauci: “There Comes a Time When You Have to Give Up What You Consider Your Individual Right of Making Your Own Decision”

He’s at it again! Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks he’s the boss of America and can tell us all what to do. He was just on ‘Face The Nation’ where he said it’s not clear if Christmas gatherings should be canceled yet.

Now, he’s on record saying, “There comes a time when you have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision.”

During a virtual lecture at a Canadian university titled “Covid-19: Lessons Learned and Remaining Challenges,” Dr. Fauci made the stunning comment about individual rights:

He also wants to decide about Christmas gatherings for everyone:

Dr. Anthony Fauci dropped a comment during an interview on ‘Face The Nation’ that will have Americans in disbelief. Fauci wants to keep the fearmongering going on COVID until the midterms, so he’s saying that it’s too soon to tell if Christmas gatherings should be canceled. Perhaps the question was worded wrong because people won’t be canceling Christmas over ANYTHING…much less anything Fauci has to say about COVID. No, Anthony Fauci, you don’t get to control Christmas.

Note that the title on the screen says, ‘AMERICA IN CRISIS’ when the real crisis is the 800K illegals who are predicted to come to our border during the month of October.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Like so many other lifers in DC who have been feeding off the government teet for decades. He happens to be the highest-paid government employee.

Disney+ is producing a documentary on Fauci. In an interview to promote the documentary, Fauci revealed he is also writing his memoirs but cannot publish anything until he retires.

The documentary is a fluff piece on Fauci as a young clinician where there are interviews of him talking about how much he loves his job. Fauci has called it ‘an honest, down-to-earth documentary.’ It’s all smoke and mirrors.

At one point, to garner sympathy for Fauci, he is shown lip quivering and looking like he’s fighting back tears during a discussion on AIDS. No, he isn’t emotional when discussing COVID and the threats to his family. This is the guy who helped fund the Wuhan Lab and the gain of function research connected to the origins of COVID. The reality is that this government lifer cares about saving his a** and not taking responsibility for his involvement in the COVID pandemic.

