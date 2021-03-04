Fauci’s Daughter is a Software Engineer at Twitter, A Company Which Suspends People for Disagreeing With Her Father.

The National Pulse

While Dr. Anthony Fauci is spearheading the nation’s COVID-19 response, his daughter is working for the social media platform Twitter.

In addition to readily censoring conservatives, the social media platform has also cracked down on users sharing COVID-19 “misinformation.”

Amidst the heavy-handed censorship, Alison Fauci has been working at the company since graduating in 2014, The National Pulse can reveal.

“She works as a software engineer and, according to her LinkedIn profile, was focused on developing “ad formats for the Twitter for Android app.” (Her LinkedIn profile has since been made private or deleted),” Heavy magazine summarizes.

Alison Fauci maintains a profile on Twitter’s official blog, with one entry from November 2017 entitled “Introducing Serial: improved data serialization on Android.”

“Smooth timeline scrolling on the Twitter for Android app is important for the user experience, and we’re always looking for ways to improve it. With some profiling, we discovered that serializing and deserializing data to and from the database using standard Android Externalizable classes was taking around 15% of the UI thread time,” the blog post begins.

The position at the social media company, however, appears to represent a conflict of interest given the platform’s decision to censor COVID-19 information that goes against the diktats of her father – who notoriously insisted there was “no reason” to wear a mask.

In early March, Twitter decided to broadly ban any tweet that “could place people at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19.”

Primarily, the platform vowed to crack down on tweets that represent a “denial of expert guidance.”

“Encouragement to use fake or ineffective treatments, preventions, and diagnostic techniques” and “misleading content purporting to be from experts or authorities” were other categories targeted by the social media platform.

And the platform has used its powers to censor users who defy the recommendations of Alison Fauci’s father.

A high-profile example of this censorship is the platform’s decision to ban Donald Trump’s son from the platform for “posting misinformation about hydroxychloroquine” – a potential treatment for COVID-19.