Fauci’s Net Worth Soared To $12.6+ Million During Pandemic – Up $5 Million (2019-2021)

Substack – by Adam Andrzejewski

Last night, our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com received Dr. Anthony Fauci’s FY2021 financial disclosures from the National Institutes of Health.

The documents contain a wealth of previously unknown information. For example, the Fauci household’s net worth now exceeds $12.6 million – up $5 million from 2019 through 2021.

In January 2022, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall forced open Dr. Anthony Fauci’s unredacted FY2019 and 2020 financial disclosures. The release followed a heated Senate exchange between Fauci and Marshall that concluded with Fauci calling the senator a “moron.”

It was Fauci’s “code red moment” when America’s ‘top doctor’ melted down on national television in the Senate hearing. (When Marshall cited ‘Forbes,’ that was our research on Fauci’s financials published in my then-column at Forbes.)

It’s been a dogfight to open the books on the Fauci finances. For example, our organization has filed four federal lawsuits versus NIH to open the books.

Today, we post more of the financial disclosures that Dr. Fauci didn’t want you to see. Here’s a summary of our findings from the latest document release:

· Net Worth: The Fauci household disclosed net worth increased from $7.6 million (January 1, 2019) to over $12.6 million (December 31, 2021).

· Top Paid: Fauci continued to be the most highly compensated federal employee earning $456,000 in 2021 and $480,000 in 2022. Fauci out-earned the president, four-star generals, and roughly 4.3 million other federal bureaucrats.

· Big Awards: In 2021, Fauci augmented his government income with nearly $1 million in prizes from non-profit organizations across the world. For example, the Dan David Foundation, based in Israel, awarded $901,400 for “speaking truth to power” and “defending science” during the Trump administration.

During the ongoing pandemic year of 2021, the Fauci’s household income, perks and benefits, and unrealized investment gains totaled $2,832,876 — including federal income and benefits of $903,497; outside awards and royalties totaling $1,019,205; and $910,174 in investment gains.

Here are the numbers as compiled by our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com, an organization I lead. This analysis uses information we previously unearthed plus the newly released disclosures.

Investment Gains: $910,174

Disclosures show $910,174 in gains within the Fauci stock, bond, and money market portfolio during 2021 – in 2020, the portfolio gained $794,369. The total value of Dr. Fauci’s investment account was $10,271,626 and his wife’s investments totaled another $2,405,887, as of 12/31/2021.

These funds were held in a mix of trust, retirement, and college education accounts. Fauci has an IRA worth $706,219 (up $67,700); a defined benefit brokerage account totaling $2,551,210 (up $147,688); and a revocable trust worth $7,014,197 (up $1,718,299). His wife’s revocable trust is worth $2,269,225 (up $306,406) and an IRA totaling $136,662 (up $16,385).

The disclosures show that he’s invested in fairly broadly targeted mutual funds, with no reported holdings of individual stocks. The Fauci’s deposited an additional net $1,346,304 in savings during this period.

Fauci’s 2021 disclosures show that he continues with an ownership stake in a San Francisco restaurant, Jackson Fillmore, worth between $1,000 and $15,000: but received minimal income from the restaurant.

Gifts And Awards: $919,205

In January 2021, Fauci received a $1 million prize for the prestigious Dan David Prize affiliated with Tel Aviv University for “speaking truth to power” and “defending science” during the Trump administration. Disclosures show that Fauci kept $901,400 of that prize with roughly 10-percent awarded to handpicked scholarship winners.

Fauci also collected awards of $12,500 from the Eliot Richardson Prize in Public Service on July 31, 2021 and the Abelson Prize from the American Association for the Advancement of Science on February 8, 2021.

Two years ago, Fauci was named Federal Employee of the Year at the 2020 Samuel J. Heyman Service To America Medals awards program and he was paid $5,198 for the virtual star-studded event.

Substack