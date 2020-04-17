Fauci’s NIAID Gave $3.7 Million To Wuhan Lab To Study Coronavirus in Bats?


Ben Swann
Apr 14, 2020
Chinese Wuhan Lab Received $3.7 Million From U.S. To Study #Coronavirus in Bats. It also turns out that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. response may have provided that funding through his department of NIAID.

