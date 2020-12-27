FBI Activity Spotted At Nashville Home As Bomber Remains At Large

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Update (1857 ET): CBS News is reporting Metro Nashville Police’s latest theory is that the suspect may have perished in the explosion.

CBS’ Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge said DNA tests are underway on the remains found at the bombing scene in Downtown Nashville.

#Nashville Law enforcement sources tell @CBSNews leading theory is suspect may have been killed in Nashville explosion. DNA tests on remains found at scene are being conducted to determine if they belong to suspect or someone else + Fed agents searching home person of interest. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 26, 2020

Earlier today, CBS reported, “Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is the person of interest.”

* * *

Update (1510 ET): Local news Fox17 reports the FBI is investigating a bombing lead “at a home located on the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch.”

Photos from the scene show FBI agents and Metro Nashville Police outside a home with an armored vehicle.

https://twitter.com/cuquemar/status/1342920272857489409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1342920272857489409%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fnashville-police-have-person-interest-connection-rv-bombing

More reporters are gathering at the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: Federal investigators searching residence on Bakertown Road in Antioch associated with “person of interest” in downtown Nashville bombing, law enforcement tells @AP. @chelseabeimfohr is on the scene of that search gathering details. pic.twitter.com/YMZSxBHjqN — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 26, 2020

Law enforcement officials tell NBC News, the home of a 63-year-old man is being searched by federal agents.

In a press conference this afternoon, Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski said that “several individuals” had caught their attention.

* * *

Update (1416 ET): While authorities won’t confirm any suspect names connected with the Downtown Nashville RV bombing, earlier, CBS reported, “Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is the person of interest.”

CBS’ David Begnaud tweeted moments ago that “federal agents are at Warner’s address in the Nashville area, right now.”

Federal agents are at Warner’s address in the Nashville area, right now. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 26, 2020

Begnaud also said the “blast caused considerable damage to AT&T, which apparently is a communication switch hub, knocking out internet & cell phone service throughout a wide area from Nashville to Alabama.”

He noted that “investigators believe the explosion was an intentional act. They are speculating that human life was not the prime target as the explosion occurred on a Christmas morning.”

“One theory investigators are looking at, regarding the Nashville Christmas Day explosion, is the possibility that AT&T may have been the target or some other building or infrastructure in the area of the explosion,” Begnaud said.

Read the rest here: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nashville-police-have-person-interest-connection-rv-bombing