FBI agent in Whitmer kidnapping case arrested after allegedly beating wife after swingers’ party

Washington Examiner – by Jake Dima

An FBI agent involved in the case surrounding the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was arrested on Monday after he allegedly beat his wife during a dispute over a swingers’ party.

Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, and his spouse, who was not identified, attended the risque event at a local hotel. However, an argument ensued after the pair drank heavily, court documents said, according to the Detroit News. The couple left after that.

When they arrived home, Trask “grabbed the side of her head and smashed it several times on the nightstand,” leaving “blood all over [her] chest, clothing arms and hand” stemming from several lacerations, said an affidavit filed by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office in Kalamazoo County District Court.

His wife struggled and grabbed his beard, though the 39-year-old began strangling her, according to the affidavit. She eventually grabbed his testicles, ending the scuffle, documents show.

The FBI agent was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm after law enforcement placed him into custody in the parking lot of a supermarket. He did not give a statement to police.

Trask has been a key figure in the state’s case against the six men charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer. In January, he testified against Barry Croft, who prosecutors said was the group’s bomb-maker, and identified him as a leader of the 3 Percenters, a national militia group, citing undercover recordings taken before his apprehension.

The FBI said Trask’s recent arrest would be reviewed.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the incident is subject to internal review, and I cannot comment further at this time,” a spokesperson said.

Trask has since been released from confinement on a $10,000 bond, and he could face up to 10 years for the charges if found guilty.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fbi-agent-whitmer-case-arrested-beat-wife-swingers-party