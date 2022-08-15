FBI bulletin warns of ‘dirty bomb’ threat and increasing calls for ‘civil war’ in wake of Mar-a-Lago raid

Daily Mail

The FBI has warned of a dirty bomb threat and increasing calls for civil war after agents raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Bureau said in a leaked memo they had received an uptick in violent threats on social media following the morning search last week.

The chilling note revealed thugs planned to put a dirty bomb in front of the agency’s headquarters amid a suggested ‘armed rebellion’.

It comes as House GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania revealed he was told his life was ‘in danger’ amid the fallout.

The former FBI agent said he was threatened by ‘some of the same people’ who are heaping verbal attacks against the federal law enforcement.

Last Monday morning, agents executed a search warrant on Trump’s resort linked to classified documents sought by the National Archives.

After mounting pressure to make the warrant public, it was unsealed in a deal between the former president’s attorneys and the Justice Department.

The chilling memo, obtained by CBS News, states the agencies ‘have observed an increase in violent threats posted on social media against federal officials and facilities, including a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI Headquarters and issuing general calls for ‘civil war’ and ‘armed rebellion.”

It said the FBI and DHS have ‘identified multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant.’

It also highlights an incident last week when an armed Navy veteran tried to force his way into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and was shot dead in a standoff with police.

Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent himself, told CBS News’ Face The Nation he was threatened by ‘some of the same people’ who are heaping verbal attacks against federal law enforcement in the wake of the raid.

He also urged lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to ‘reserve judgment and not get ahead of yourself’ on whether the documents seized by federal officers from Mar-a-Lago meant Trump was guilty of any crimes.

But the former bureau official appeared most concerned about a new bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI warning of a surge in ‘violent threats’ against federal law enforcement in the weeks after the raid.

‘I checked in with several of my colleagues in the past few days, Margaret, to make sure they were okay,’ Fitzpatrick said. ‘Every single elected official, every single leader needs to mind the weight of their words.’

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick tells @margbrennan that he was notified by the FBI that “my life was in danger recently by some of these same people” who are currently threatening law enforcement in the wake of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/E381Dk3QYy — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 14, 2022

Asked if that meant Trump as well, the congressman affirmed it did. ‘I think everybody needs to be calling for calm, everybody across the board.

‘And everybody needs to respect our law enforcement, whether they be local, state or federal,’ Fitzpatrick said.

‘I, myself, have been notified by the bureau that my life was put in danger recently by some of these same people. And it’s- violence is never the answer to anything.’

He warned democracy itself could ‘become unraveled’ in the country if ‘disrespect’ continues to grow for American institutions.

‘A lot of that starts with the words we’re using. So, I urge all my colleagues – and we’ve seen disrespect across the political spectrum – …which I mentioned with local law enforcement, with the Supreme Court, now federal law enforcement. None of it is okay. None of it.’

‘There’s a continuum of ways to gather evidence, everything from the passive service of a subpoena with a future production date, to the dynamic execution of a search warrant, which we saw here.

‘There’s a lot of things you can do in between, including a forthwith subpoena where you present that subpoena.

‘At the door, you don’t enter the premises, but you demand instant production then in there,’ the former FBI agent said.

‘We don’t know what was appropriate, what was justified or not. And that’s why this affidavit is so important.’

He concluded with a final warning to lawmakers to ‘understand the weight of your words and support law enforcement no matter what.’

Last Monday morning, the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s resort linked to classified documents sought by the National Archives.

After mounting pressure to make the warrant public, it was unsealed in a deal between Trump’s attorneys and the Justice Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Thursday that he personally approved the request to apply for a warrant, which was later granted by a federal judge.

One of the most of Trump’s most vocal allies in Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, further fueled the outrage by filing impeachment articles against Garland and accusing him of weaponizing the DOJ.

The largely symbolic move is unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

But other Republican lawmakers, while urging their base to hold judgement, have demanded the release of the affidavit used to obtain the warrant.

That would include new information such as what information was used to obtain the warrant in the first place.

Donald Trump demanded that the FBI return to him any attorney-client material they seized from Mar-a-Lago during the raid on Monday.

‘Oh great! It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also ‘executive’ privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken,’ the former president lamented on Truth Social, referencing a recent Fox News report.

He said that the FBI should consider his post on the alternative social media site his formal request that the documents be returned to his Palm Beach estate.

‘By copy of this TRUTH,’ Trump wrote on Sunday, ‘I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the location from which they were taken. Thank you!’

Before Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday made his first public statement on the raid, a person close to Trump reached out to a Justice Department official to pass along a message from the former president, according to The New York Times.

‘The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?’ was the message Trump wanted portrayed, according to a person familiar with the exchange.

Sources familiar with the investigation into the documents Trump took from the White House when he left office told Fox News that the former president’s team was informed several documents seized in the raid contained attorney-client privilege information.

Specifically this type of information was found in boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33.

The report also notes that the FBI seized records that potentially could fall under executive privilege.

The sources told Fox that the Justice Department opposed requests from the former president’s lawyers that they appoint an independent team to review the records.

Trump claimed Monday morning in a Truth post: ‘The FBI has a long and unrelenting history of being corrupt.’

After airing a series of grievances with the bureau and DOJ, including the ‘Russia hoax’, Trump lamented the raid.

‘NOW THEY RAID MY HOME, ban my lawyers and, without any witnesses allowed, break the lock that they asked us to install on the storage area that we showed them early on,’ Trump posted to his social media site.

He added that the area they raided ‘held papers that they could have had months ago for the asking, and without the ridiculous political grandstanding of a ‘break in’ to a very storied, important, and high visibility place, just before the Midterm Elections.’

‘The whole World was watching as the FBI rummaged through the house, including the former First Lady’s closets (and clothing!), alone and unchecked,’ Trump added. ‘They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused), but there was no way of knowing if what they took was legitimate, or was there a ‘plant?’ This was, after all, the FBI!’

The warrant and property receipt for the Monday raid were unsealed Friday after complaints emerged from Trump world that the FBI would not hand over a copy of the warrant.

AG Garland announced Thursday that he personally authorized the decision to seek a warrant for search of Trump’s property.

Eric Trump told DailyMail.com on Tuesday that his father’s lawyer Christina Bobb was denied a copy of the warrant, only shown the document from 10 feet away and was forced to stand at the end of the Mar-a-Lago driveway during the FBI search.

In the unsealing of records related to the raid, it was revealed that the FBI seized classified records from Trump’s Florida home, including some marked as one of the top levels of classification – TS-SCI, which stands for Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information.

Trump, however, is still disputing the classifications of the materials he took and that the bureau seized, claiming any records in his possession that were previously marked classified have all been declassified.

The Presidential Records Act established that a president’s records and material from his time in office belongs to the people and not the office holder. It requires that all presidents preserve their records and hand them over to the National Archives upon leaving office.

Despite Trump insisting his documents were not classified, that does not change the fact that he did take material from the White House and bring it to his Florida residence.

Earlier this year, Trump handed over 15 boxes of material to the National Archives that he took from the White House.

The Archives asked the Justice Department in February to investigate whether Trump violated the Presidential Records Act.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11110923/Trump-FBI-raid-department-homeland-security-bulletin.html