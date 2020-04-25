FBI conducting raid at Allure Medical in Shelby Township

WXYZ

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The FBI is conducting a raid at Allure Medical in Shelby Township. Police confirm to 7 Action News they are assisting the feds with the raid.

It’s located on 26 Mile Rd. and Van Dyke in Shelby Township. The FBI confirms the raid is in connection to a questionable treatment for coronavirus that was being offered at the center.

This is the first raid of its kind raid in Michigan over a purported treatment for COVID-19.

The FBI said it is a task force operation with the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI. Agents participating in the raid are wearing special protection because of possible risk of exposure to coronavirus.

They’re gathering boxes of evidence, documents, etc. Agents arrived just after 8 a.m.

