FBI Deploys Creepy “Sentiment Analysis” Tools To Screen National Guard For Pro-Trump Sympathies

A recent Revolver News investigative piece coined the term “Counter-American Intelligence” to describe the systematic counter-intelligence operation to cleanse the entire national security state of any thought-criminal MAGA employees who may not agree with the Globalist American Empire’s agenda.

Like clockwork, fresh off the heels of a bill that would deny security clearances to so-called “conspiracy theorists” (read: Trump supporters), Senator Duckworth suggested that the DOD monitor the social media habits of its employees for “extremist views.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on Monday suggested that the Pentagon find a way to examine the social media habits of incoming and existing service members who show tendencies toward extremist views. “It’s not a new thing, but I will tell you that I have seen over the last probably two decades this growing radicalization of a portion within the military. And I think part of it too comes with social media consumption,” Duckworth, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, said at The Hill’s Future of Defense Summit. [The Hill]

A bit of research reveals that would-be commissar Duckworth herself has no clue just how Orwellian the Globalist American Empire’s surveillance state has become. Indeed, for quite some time the FBI has had access to creepy “sentiment analysis” tools that it is likely using in its revolutionary post 1/6 effort to cleanse the defense sector of any MAGA sympathies.

In particular, the FBI uses the powerful “Babel Street” social media panopticon software. Such network surveillance tools allow citizens’ affiliations with online narratives or subcultures to be quickly assessed and databased at scale:

Along with bragging about the high-profile clients they have like the FBI, the military’s Special Operations Command, and the Australian Attorney General’s Office, they include a list of the exact capabilities, explaining the depth and efficacy of Babel Street’s software. Babel X has access to over 25 social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, and to Twitter’s firehose… Babel X can also surveil millions of URL’s including the deep web. The software can instantly translate over 200 languages, and can set up geo-fences around areas of special interest, and has highly customizable filtering options including for hashtags, emojis, handles, names, and keywords. Users can also filter for numerical sequences like credit card or social security numbers. Babel Street’s filtering options are extremely precise, and allow for the user to screen for dates, times, data type, language, and—interestingly enough—sentiment. Their website includes a short paragraph on this sentiment aspect which claims that they “possess the most sophisticated sentiment analysis tool on the market. Derived from collaboration with top university linguistic programs, Babel Street boasts the ability to evaluate sentiment in 19 languages—far exceeding the capacity of any other competitor. [VICE]

