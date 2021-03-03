FBI Director Wray Blames BLM Riots On ‘Sovereign Citizens’ And Militias; Says Capitol Protest Was ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee attempted to blame “sovereign citizens” and militias for the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots.

FBI’s Wray bizarrely claims “most” of the BLM riots were right-wing; it was “anti-gov't, anti-authority violent extremism. Some of it is anarchist, violent extremism; some of it is militia violent extremism. Some of it might even be sovereign citizen violent extremism" pic.twitter.com/ZC2EYp0KjZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 2, 2021

Wray received a pat on the head from the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt for calling the mostly peaceful Capitol protest “domestic terrorism.”

"That attack, that siege, was criminal behavior, plain and simple, and it’s behavior that we, the FBI, view as domestic terrorism.” Thank you @FBI Director Chris Wray for not mincing words. What happened January 6th was domestic terrorism, plain and simple.pic.twitter.com/JJAsj0uGVm — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) March 2, 2021

The FBI and the ADL are now one and the same.

Wray said twice there’s no evidence linking Antifa or BLM to the Capitol protest — even though BLM/Antifa activist John Sullivan was arrested for taking part in the storming of the Capitol and was captured on video smashing a window and encouraging violence.

BLM inc. threatening to “rip the president out of the White House” They say they won’t wait until the next election. They’re openly calling for a revolution. This is domestic terrorism on full display, out in the open. They don’t even try to hide it. pic.twitter.com/OyhNSzBEwu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 29, 2020

Sen. @ChrisCoons good Qs on misinformation “being spread by some colleagues” Q: Any evidence 1/6 was by people posing as Trump supporters? Wray: “We have not seen ANY EVIDENCE of that.” Q: Any that it was by Antifa or BLM? Wray: “We have not seen ANY EVIDENCE to that effect.” pic.twitter.com/DFD65GBEBs — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) March 2, 2021

It’s possible Sullivan is an FBI informant, so perhaps Wray can get off on a technicality.

We have every reason to believe “prolific” FBI informant Enrique Tarrio — who was a top organizer of the event — was working for the feds.

Unfortunately, not one Senator asked Wray the most important question about Jan 6: how much involvement did the FBI have in organizing the “storming” through their informants and undercover assets?

