FBI Quietly Releases 284-page Report on Nancy Pelosi’s Corrupt Father Exposing Her Brother as a Repeat Child Rapist WHILE THE MEDIA WAS BUSY COVERING THE US CAPITOL PROTEST Wednesday Night! (Nancy Pelosi’s Name is Redacted From All Crimes)

Red Pilled

Late Wednesday night, the FBI declassified hundreds of documents related to Nancy Pelosi’s father and former mayor of Baltimore Thomas D’ Alesandro Jr., who had known mob connections and later paved the way for his corrupt relatives to ascend to office, namely his daughter and son.

Wondering why this didn’t get much news coverage? The FBI released the 284-page report while the media was busy hyperventilating about the purported insurrection at the US Capitol Wednesday night.

The FBI is thus proven to be openly colluding with the media to further the Democrats’ goal of a total political takeover of the country.

On page 42 and 43, the FBI details that Nancy Pelosi’s brother, Franklin, viciously gangraped an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl with 14 other men. Franklin Alesandro was the only one that was acquitted of all charges of the whole group, because his father had government and mob connections as the corrupt and incompetent mayor of Baltimore.

But they had to go even further.

They redacted Nancy Pelosi’s name from all the crimes that were reported in the document.

Significant portions of the report are completely whited out — even the part of the family tree where daughter Nancy Pelosi should be. (Note: Pelosi’s mother was nicknamed Nancy and appears under “Wife” in the following photo.)

What could they possibly be hiding? The Pelosi crime family runs deep.

Read the full newly released report for yourself here.

