FBI requests files of people voting ‘in multiple states’

Washington Examiner – by Paul Bedard

The FBI, apparently and finally eyeing voter fraud claims, has requested the files from an independent investigation of people who allegedly voted in several states.

The attorney conducting a “Voter Integrity Project” investigation for the conservative Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society that has called into question hundreds of thousands of potentially problem ballots said the FBI has asked for his key files.

“The FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP [Voter Integrity Project] findings that indicates illegal ballots,” Matt Braynard tweeted today, adding, “By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.”

He said of the agency, “While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order.”

He has tweeted recently that his investigation has uncovered evidence of people voting in “multiple states.”

Phillip Kline, who heads the Amistad Project, said the group is eager to help the agency. “This data has been used to identify hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots in the states where we filed litigation. More about this data will be made available in Matt Braynard’s appearance before a meeting with legislators in Arizona tomorrow.”

The Department of Justice and the FBI have come under fire from President Trump and others for not being more aggressive in investigating allegations of massive voter fraud, improper voter registration, ballot harvesting, and voter bribery.

The group has filed suits in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia. One is planned in Arizona.

On Thursday in Michigan, for example, the group asked the Michigan Supreme Court to take custody of all polling data from the presidential election to give the state legislature time to probe fraud claims before picking electors.

The effort has made headlines recently for claiming that Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg spent millions to influence the election.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/new-fbi-requests-files-of-people-voting-in-multiple-states

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*