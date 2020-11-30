FBI requests files of people voting ‘in multiple states’

Washington Examiner – by Paul Bedard

The FBI, apparently and finally eyeing voter fraud claims, has requested the files from an independent investigation of people who allegedly voted in several states.

The attorney conducting a “Voter Integrity Project” investigation for the conservative Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society that has called into question hundreds of thousands of potentially problem ballots said the FBI has asked for his key files.

“The FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP [Voter Integrity Project] findings that indicates illegal ballots,” Matt Braynard tweeted today, adding, “By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.”

Update: – The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots. – By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

He said of the agency, “While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order.”

He has tweeted recently that his investigation has uncovered evidence of people voting in “multiple states.”

“I can show you the names of the people on the record having voted in multiple states in the raw data the states make available, so this isn't speculative, this is just what the data shows.” —@MattBraynard@JoshJPhilipp has more in this FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DJphxsJKmc pic.twitter.com/GjlHXfCNzQ — crossroads (@crossroads_josh) November 27, 2020

Phillip Kline, who heads the Amistad Project, said the group is eager to help the agency. “This data has been used to identify hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots in the states where we filed litigation. More about this data will be made available in Matt Braynard’s appearance before a meeting with legislators in Arizona tomorrow.”

After learning that hundreds of thousands of ballots are potentially fraudulent- The FBI has now requested to look at our data. See statement below: pic.twitter.com/4CZKITK5cz — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) November 29, 2020

The Department of Justice and the FBI have come under fire from President Trump and others for not being more aggressive in investigating allegations of massive voter fraud, improper voter registration, ballot harvesting, and voter bribery.

The group has filed suits in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia. One is planned in Arizona.

With over 150,000 potentially fraudulent ballots, this is more than enough to call into question the validity of Wisconsin’s reported election results. https://t.co/zLGlZFDmWi — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) November 29, 2020

On Thursday in Michigan, for example, the group asked the Michigan Supreme Court to take custody of all polling data from the presidential election to give the state legislature time to probe fraud claims before picking electors.

The effort has made headlines recently for claiming that Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg spent millions to influence the election.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/new-fbi-requests-files-of-people-voting-in-multiple-states