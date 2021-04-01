Posted: April 1, 2021 Categories: Videos FBI: Show of Force Needed, We are Outnumbered 5000 to 1 <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> HenryShivley April 1, 2021 Clip taken from the 2018 Mini-Series, Waco Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “FBI: Show of Force Needed, We are Outnumbered 5000 to 1”
Glenda the good witch to Dorothy, “You always had the power my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself.”
As the highest law of the land, the Bill of Rights must be enforced. Any official, appointed or elected at any level of government and guilty of any violation of an individual’s rights under the first ten Amendments, must be arrested, tried, and punished.
Sorry I can’t help myself. I believe you meant “the first ten articles” as the Bill of Rights is one amendment.