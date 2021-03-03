“F*ck the Police!” – BLM Thugs Shut Down Traffic in Louisville, Kentucky, Scream at Police

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

This is Biden’s America.

BLM terrorists shut down traffic in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday night to show support for Breonna Taylor.

Breonna Taylor was killed during a knock and announce drug raid last March during which her boyfriend shot at police and they returned fire.

LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly was shot during the exchange and has now recovered.

BLM thugs were blocking traffic and yelling at police to call attention to “Breonna’s Law” which would ban no-knock warrants in Kentucky.

“F*ck 12!” (f*ck the police) – BLM shouted as they impeded traffic.

WATCH (language warning):

BLM screamed at police officers, “no justice, no peace!”

Insurrection! BLM terrorized police near the Capitol building in a big caravan in Frankfort, Kentucky.

BLM larping around the Capitol building in big caravan in Frankfort, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/0oooOrgF5z — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) March 3, 2021

