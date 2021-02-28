FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Another Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine

The FDA today issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Janssen Biotech’s adenovirus experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Janssen Biotech, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Johnson and Johnson multi-national corporation, which has paid out BILLIONS in criminal settlements, which is ongoing due to the opioid crisis. You can read their criminal rap sheet here.

The Johnson and Johnson experimental COVID vaccine is not an mRNA vaccine, it is an “adenovirus” vaccine, but like mRNA vaccines, there are currently no approved adenovirus vaccines in the market, although the military has used experimental adenovirus vaccines that are not FDA approved.

So by getting the FDA to issue an EUA, Johnson and Johnson can now test their experimental vaccine on the public as part of their Phase 3 trials.

The vaccine is being produced in Belgium, by the same company that in the past produced the anthrax vaccine that destroyed the lives of so many military personnel. See:

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee met yesterday, Friday, February 26th, and gave their endorsement to the FDA to issue the EUA.

Dr. Meryl Nass, MD, a leading national expert on the failures of the military anthrax vaccine listened to the meeting yesterday, and today she published what she learned from the vaccine committee meeting.

As with the experimental mRNA COVID vaccines, the FDA has issued guidelines for the experimental adenovirus vaccine for both the recipients, and the healthcare workers.

These guidelines are required to be given to both those administering the vaccines, and those receiving them, but in my own experience so far with the mRNA experimental vaccines in discussing this with those who have received them or accompanied people who had received them, this is seldom the case. The public largely believes that these are FDA approved vaccines and perfectly safe, and therefore do not bother to read the FDA guidelines and warnings.

In the recipients guidelines for the experimental adenovirus vaccine, warnings are given for those with the following conditions:

• have any allergies,

• have a fever,

• have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner,

• are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system,

• are pregnant or plan to become pregnant,

• are breastfeeding,

• have received another COVID-19 vaccine

Other information from the FDA that is supposed to be supplied to those who wish to receive one of these experimental products:

The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19. WHO SHOULD NOT GET THE JANSSEN COVID-19 VACCINE? You should not get the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine if you: • had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine. WHAT ARE THE INGREDIENTS IN THE JANSSEN COVID-19 VACCINE? The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine includes the following ingredients: recombinant, replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, citric acid monohydrate, trisodium citrate dihydrate, ethanol, 2-ydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HBCD), polysorbate-80, sodium chloride. HAS THE JANSSEN COVID-19 VACCINE BEEN USED BEFORE? The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is an unapproved vaccine. In an ongoing clinical trial, 21,895 individuals 18 years of age and older have received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. WHAT ARE THE RISKS OF THE JANSSEN COVID-19 VACCINE? Side effects that have been reported with the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine include: • Injection site reactions: pain, redness of the skin and swelling.

• General side effects: headache, feeling very tired, muscle aches, nausea, and fever. There is a remote chance that the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received your vaccine for monitoring after vaccination. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include: • Difficulty breathing,

• Swelling of your face and throat,

• A fast heartbeat,

• A bad rash all over your body,

• Dizziness and weakness. These may not be all the possible side effects of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Serious and unexpected effects may occur. The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials. WHAT IF I DECIDE NOT TO GET THE JANSSEN COVID-19 VACCINE? It is your choice to receive or not receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Should you decide not to receive it, it will not change your standard medical care.

In the guidelines for healthcare workers there is additional information, including some of the results of their trials so far.

CONTRAINDICATION Do not administer the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals with a known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (see Full EUA Prescribing Information). WARNINGS Appropriate medical treatment to manage immediate allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Monitor Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine recipients for the occurrence of immediate adverse reactions according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/managing-anaphylaxis.html). Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressant therapy, may have a diminished immune response to the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine may not protect all vaccinated individuals. ADVERSE REACTIONS Adverse reactions reported in a clinical trial following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine include injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, nausea, fever, injection site erythema and injection site swelling. In clinical studies, severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported following the administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

In short, much like the Pfizer and Moderna experimental mRNA COVID vaccines, the efficacy and safety of this EUA experimental adenovirus vaccine is UNKNOWN, according to the FDA.

But more than likely the media will not mention this at all, but instead lie to the public and assure them that these experimental shots are “safe and effective,” and then the CDC will continue to follow their pattern of publishing some of the reported injuries and deaths that will follow these injections, and conclude that the experimental vaccines had nothing to do with them.

Which again begs the question, why would anyone want to get one of these shots?

