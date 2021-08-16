FDA Knew on October 22, 2020 that the DeathJab would maim and kill, cause heart damage, clotting and ravage children

Ann Barnhardt

OK, folks. All AV Nerds should download this before they delete it.

The timestamp you want to hone in on is 02:33:40. This guy presenting SKIPS THE SLIDE, so it is only visible for a fraction of a second, but it can be easily isolated.

Let me type the text on the slide up so it will populate on search engines:

FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines: DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes ***Subject to change***

-Guillain-Barré syndrome

-Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

-Transverse myelitis

-Encephalitis /myelitis/encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encephalopathy

-Convulsions/seizures

-Stroke

-Narcolepsy and cataplexy

-Anaphylaxis

-Acute myocardial infarction

-Myocarditis/pericarditis

-Autoimmune disease

-Deaths

-Preganacy and birth outcomes

-Other acute demyelinating diseases

-Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions

-Thrombocytopenia

-Disseminated intervascular coagulation

-Venous thromboembolism

-Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain

-Kawasaki disease

-Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

-Vaccine enhanced disease

It’s all right there folks. Everything we are seeing and these rat bastards are trying to gaslight you into believing isn’t happening or “isn’t related” was 100% anticipated by the FDA in October. All of the clotting and coagulation. All of the heart damage. All of the female reproductive issues. All of the people dropping dead, either from heart attack or stroking out. All of the sick children – “Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children” is a completely new term. And if you don’t know what Kawasaki Disease is: “Kawasaki disease is an illness that causes inflammation (swelling and redness) in blood vessels throughout the body. It happens in three phases, and a lasting fever usually is the first sign. The condition most often affects kids younger than 5 years old.”

And, of course, as we have been saying for a LOOOONG time in this space, “Vaccine enhanced disease” – meaning the injection actually supercharges any CoronaVirus into a killer, when it should only be a seasonal cold. We’ll know on or around September 15th when the next cold season starts if this is the case.

ALL OF IT was FULLY ANTICIPATED by the FDA months before they even rolled out the DeathJabs.

Largest crime against humanity EVER perpetrated. If Capital punishment is not meted out for this, then every Nazi executed at Nuremberg in ’46 deserves a full apology, and Washington DC should be renamed Mengeleville.

Ann Barnhardt