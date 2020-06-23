FDA: Stop using these 9 hand sanitizer products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about several hand sanitizer products that have been found to contain wood alcohol, which can potentially be deadly to ingest or on the skin.

The FDA said the products from EskBiochem SA de CV in Mexico contain methanol, also known as wood alcohol, which can be deadly when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA wrote in their statement.

While anyone who puts methanol on their hands is at risk, officials say young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

On June 17, the FDA contacted Eskbiochem to recommend they remove its hand sanitizer products from the market. However, to date, the company has not taken action to remove the products from the market and the FDA is urging people to stop using them, and dispose of them properly.

Below is a list of the products in the warning:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

FDA reminds consumers to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol.

Those who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should call 911 and seek immediate care.

