February 14th, 2021

Happy Valentine’s Day, Trenchers!! We fight for freedom and in a way, we fight for love. I came across something Martist wrote a few months back, when Henry’s brother passed:

“You love and fight for who and what is nearest and dearest to you with all your heart and soul.”

Thanks, Martist. Got me thinkin’… If we didn’t love anything or anyone, what would be the point of fighting? Certainly not just to stay alive. To stay alive for what or who? I had to answer that for myself:

We fight, or I should say, I fight, because I want more love. Love of life, love of freedom, adventure, exploration, creativity, connection. And I fight because I want more of the people I love. More time with them, more experiences with them, more learning, growing, changing. Many memories and moments they’ve given me which show me that we really lived and are living life, and while doing that we care about and take care of each other.

As I grow older, all the ones I love look more saintly to me. I don’t mean perfect, but more like they are wrapped in goodness. Each is unique and bears original gifts. And so it is with The Trenchers. I could not have dreamed of the intelligence I’d find here, and the humor, which is only another indicator of intelligence, and above all, the commitment to go the distance for freedom. For me, all those qualities translate into love, and today I want to say thank you to all who’ve ever contributed a word here that made me think, or question, or that lifted me to new places I had not yet been to. You cannot know what you have contributed to my life, and I am so grateful.

So…………….Happy Freakin’ Valentine’s Day. I love you!!

galen