February Auction for From the Trenches

Galen, Swifty Lomax, and Mary are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.

This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.

All auctions will end on Friday, February 25th at noon, Pacific Time.

The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.

Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.

Thank you to Galen, Swifty Lomax, and Mary for the donations and to all who participate.

Good luck and have fun!